Expanse Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,374.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Expanse has a market cap of $411,929.02 and $3,374.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

