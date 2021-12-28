Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.99 and last traded at $35.99. Approximately 2,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 428,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. On average, analysts predict that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

