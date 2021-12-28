extraDNA (XDNA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $76,863.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. extraDNA has a market cap of $377,024.58 and $76,863.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,194.73 or 1.00664796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00287410 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.12 or 0.00445139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00150508 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000915 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.