Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 183,434.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $1,735,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 834.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,877,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,420,000 after buying an additional 1,676,368 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 61,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,167,451. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $263.12 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

