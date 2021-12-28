Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 221,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,167,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.