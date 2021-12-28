FairGame (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $17.32 million and $7.19 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

