FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $9.79 or 0.00020473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $34.76 million and $7.14 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007109 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,735 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

