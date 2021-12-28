Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.93

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.88. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 102,449,438 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

