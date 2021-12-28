Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock Position Increased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Federal Signal worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

