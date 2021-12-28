Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 1,182 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

