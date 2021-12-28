Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after acquiring an additional 973,273 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.03. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

