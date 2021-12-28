Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.83

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $11.03. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 32,691 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $289.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

