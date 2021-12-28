Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 3,792 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.21% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

