Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 4,779 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.