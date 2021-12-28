Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after buying an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after purchasing an additional 648,345 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,585,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 352,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

