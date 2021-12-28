Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 4,598 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 123.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 46,647 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PTMC opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.