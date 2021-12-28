Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 6,771 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 233.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 100.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

