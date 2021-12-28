Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,961.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,919.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,792.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

