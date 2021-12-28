Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 134,268 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

IHI stock opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35.

