Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.