Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of XHE stock opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.32.

