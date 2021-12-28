Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 991,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,989,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,407,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $88.78 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.