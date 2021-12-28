Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.61 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

AbbVie stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.56. The stock has a market cap of $237.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

