Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 281.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

MRNA opened at $246.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.93 and its 200-day moving average is $320.40. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total transaction of $4,910,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,250 shares of company stock valued at $133,473,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

