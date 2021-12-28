Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after buying an additional 170,316 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

