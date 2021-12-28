Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,395,000 after buying an additional 619,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

