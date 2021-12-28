Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 14,418 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $341.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.59. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

