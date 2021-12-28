Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,316 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

