Financial Avengers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,344,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $6,922,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 574,912 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $164,804,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25.8% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.48. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.