Financial Review: Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) versus Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Progress Software alerts:

This table compares Progress Software and Smartsheet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $442.15 million 4.86 $79.72 million $1.81 27.10 Smartsheet $385.51 million 25.87 -$114.98 million ($1.17) -67.25

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Progress Software has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 15.80% 41.16% 13.12% Smartsheet -29.13% -24.34% -13.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Progress Software and Smartsheet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 1 4 0 2.80 Smartsheet 0 4 12 0 2.75

Progress Software currently has a consensus price target of $56.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.58%. Smartsheet has a consensus price target of $87.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.66%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Summary

Progress Software beats Smartsheet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment focuses on the growth of the data assets of the company, including its data integration components of the cloud offering. The Application Development and Deployment segment generates net customers for the application development assets of the company. The company was founded by Joseph Wright Alsop, Clyde Kessel and Charles Arthur Ziering in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.