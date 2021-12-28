Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.52 ($0.01). Firestone Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,102 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.45.

Firestone Diamonds Company Profile (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

