Firo Hits Market Cap of $68.94 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $5.42 or 0.00011304 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $68.94 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded 1,429,446,490% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,730,574 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

