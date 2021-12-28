First Capital (FCAP) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

First Capital (NASDAQ: FCAP) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare First Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

First Capital has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $38.25 million $10.13 million 11.60 First Capital Competitors $814.41 million $82.32 million -10.36

First Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Capital pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.38% 10.24% 1.07% First Capital Competitors 19.28% 8.25% 0.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital Competitors 396 1678 1417 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 6.68%. Given First Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

First Capital competitors beat First Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

