First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.75. First of Long Island shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 43,008 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $512.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

