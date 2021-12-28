First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,643 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $25,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after acquiring an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $207.29 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $140.74 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.