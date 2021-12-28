First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 48,577 shares.The stock last traded at $120.50 and had previously closed at $121.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

