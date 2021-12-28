First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.49% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMLG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,883,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,734,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,726,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,660,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,208,000.

Shares of MMLG opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58.

