First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

FIXD opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $54.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

