First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.98% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,564.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,132 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,759,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

Shares of DEED stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

