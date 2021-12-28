FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, Investec lowered FirstRand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get FirstRand alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.