Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.15 Million

Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to post $401.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.30 million and the highest is $411.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $526.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share.

NYSE:FBC opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $5,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $6,928,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after acquiring an additional 180,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

