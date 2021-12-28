Flow Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $66.07 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $66.07 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $8.84 or 0.00018497 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.07959191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00076030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,789.82 or 0.99958062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.