Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $946.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report $946.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $939.30 million and the highest is $952.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $985.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

