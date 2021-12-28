FlypMe (FYP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Million

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $151.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00043125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007037 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

