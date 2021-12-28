Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 182,275 shares changing hands.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

