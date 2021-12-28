Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87. 548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,524,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

A number of research firms have commented on FHTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 276,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

