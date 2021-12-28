Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244,209 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 197,098 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.09% of Foot Locker worth $193,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on FL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

