Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.87

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.87 and traded as high as C$60.99. Fortis shares last traded at C$60.64, with a volume of 115,900 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Veritas Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

