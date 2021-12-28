Fortress Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.31. 18,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,704. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.35 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

