Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys 10,443 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,417. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

